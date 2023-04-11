Former journalist appointed to fill Marion City Council vacancy

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion City leaders announced Tuesday the appointment of Gage Miskimen to fill the Ward 1 vacancy on the Marion City Council.

The 26-year-old Marion-native took the oath of office immediately after his appointment on April 6.

He takes on the role after Colette Atkins’ resignation on March 31. He will maintain the role until Dec. 31. It’s expected to be on the ballot in the November City election.

Miskimen graduated from Marion High School and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and cinema from the University of Iowa.

He is a former local journalist and current community engagement professional.

“I care deeply about Marion and Eastern Iowa,” said Miskimen. “I’m a young professional from Marion who has returned home to the area to contribute to the city’s continued success. I hope that my involvement in local government can help inspire others to get involved as well.”

