Enjoy an early taste of summer

By Joe Winters
Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -

As we approach the middle of April, it doesn’t get much better than this. Highs today made it into the 70s and 80s across the state. This will also be the case on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Look for a clear to partly cloudy sky to remain in place as well.

The 5 day wind forecast for Eastern Iowa.
The 5 day wind forecast for Eastern Iowa.(KCRG)

A breezy southwest wind is expected to top 30 mph over the next couple of days helping to sustain the early summer warmth. Rainfall chances are expected but not until Saturday with cooler, more seasonable, weather ahead next week.

A snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid Saturday afternoon, April 15th, 2023.
A snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid Saturday afternoon, April 15th, 2023.(KCRG)

Have a great night.

