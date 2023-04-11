Decorah woman arrested for allegedly tampering with a witness in a March assault case

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) – A Decorah woman was arrested Monday for allegedly tampering with a witness in connection to an assault incident that happened in March.

In a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said 48-year-old Angela Redman-Krambeer was arrested and is charged with Tampering with a Witness/Juror - Bribe/Threaten/Detain.

The original incident happened on March 19. Law enforcement said Alex Krambeer, 46, of Decorah, was arrested after allegedly assaulting two people, and strangling one of them till they lost consciousness. A deputy said the incident was a family dispute that began when Alex got home and became angry about food being gone from the refrigerator.

When law enforcement interviewed Krambeer about the incident, he said he didn’t remember it all because he was intoxicated at the time.

Alex Krambeer is charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury for that incident.

