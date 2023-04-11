City of Toledo opens “use of force” investigation into woman’s arrest during traffic stop

TOLEDO, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Toledo said on Tuesday it plans to open a formal investigation into the use of force used while a woman was arrested during a traffic stop in March, which resulted in physical injuries.

The investigation comes after our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team published a video on Friday showing Toledo Police Officer Kyle Howe misleading fellow law enforcement officers and pushing a woman, Shyla Wolf, into a patrol car while making a phone call to secure childcare for three children. Howe, then threatened to use a TASER while at least one of the three children are crying in the car.

Shows About 9 Minutes of the incident. TV9 has requested a dashcam video, but hasn't received it yet.

City Attorney Michael Marquess said the exact cost of the investigation is unknown, but the city expects it could cost “several thousand dollars” in an email to our i9 Investigative Team. Marquess said the city of Toledo is working with its insurance company to see if it can cover the costs of the review and any uncovered portion would come from the city’s general fund.

Workforce Solutions, which is based in West Des Moines, will perform the investigation. According to the company, the investigation will require 100 or more hours to complete. It also said it believes a review is necessary because of the potential for future litigation.

Wolf said she believes the officer used excessive force and is raising money on GoFundMe to pay for a civil attorney for a potential lawsuit against the city. According to the fundraiser, she received a fat lip, marks around her neck, bruises on her arms and body aches from the traffic stop.

She faces a handful of charges from the traffic stop on March 30 including neglect or abandonment of a dependent, interference with official acts, failure to provide proof of financial liability, driving with a license under suspension and having a dark window. Three of those charges are felonies.

The proposal for Workforce Solutions’ “Use of Force” Investigation recommends placing the officer on modified leave to complete “other duties as assigned”. The city attorney said Howe would receive pay during the modified leave in an email.

