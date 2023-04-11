Show You Care
Cedar Rapids receiving $180 million to finish flood wall

City leaders say this type of construction protects businesses in areas more likely to flood.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 15 years after the flood of 2008, the City of Cedar Rapids announced it’s getting $180 million dollars to help finish the flood wall on the east side of the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids.

City leaders say this type of construction protects businesses in areas more likely to flood. Especially after the New Bo area was massively hit after the flood of 2008.

The money is coming from the federal government.

Business owners in the area say these flood walls give them more confidence to invest in the property or neighborhood.

City officials also spent Tuesday celebrating the completed floodgate on 1st Avenue East.

