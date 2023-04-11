Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman officially retires; Interim Chief appointed

On Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Chief of Police Wayne Jerman officially announced his retirement after more than 10 years with the City and 44 years of public service.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Chief of Police Wayne Jerman officially announced his retirement after more than 10 years with the City and 44 years of public service.

“Chief Jerman has done an excellent job leading the Cedar Rapids Police Department,” said City Manager Jeff Pomeranz. “I am proud and grateful for his hard work, professionalism, dedication, and commitment to our community and the communities he has served throughout his career.”

Jerman aged out of his officer certification when he turned 66 years old. Iowa State law states “The maximum age for a person employed as a peace officer pursuant to this section is sixty-five years of age.”

“During my time as Chief, I have appreciated the support of City staff, City leadership, and the unwavering backing of the City Council and City Manager. I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge and thank the community members who provided me and the Police Department with tremendous assistance and support. I want each member of the Police Department to know how honored I am to have had the privilege to serve alongside you — whether you are a sworn officer or professional, non-sworn staff member of the Department. I am proud of our accomplishments during my more than ten-year tenure as Chief. I am confident that I will be leaving the Department in great hands and I am equally confident that you will all continue to provide the highest level of professional and quality police services to our community,” said Jerman.

The City Council authorized a severance agreement for Jerman on Tuesday and announced the appointment of Interim Chief of Police Tom Jonker. Jonker began his career in the patrol division in 1990, working his way through the ranks and becoming Deputy Chief of Police in 2013.

“Interim Chief Jonker has served the Cedar Rapids community for 32 years,” said City Manager Jeff Pomeranz. “He has dedicated his entire career in service to the City of Cedar Rapids Police Department and will serve in the role while the City begins the search process for our next Police Chief.”

