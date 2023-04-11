Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Blue Monsters Tour coming to Cedar Rapids

The Blue Monsters Tour featuring Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & the Monsters is coming to...
The Blue Monsters Tour featuring Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & the Monsters is coming to Cedar Rapids this summer.(VenuWorks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Blue Monsters Tour featuring Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & the Monsters is coming to Cedar Rapids this summer.

VenuWorks announced the addition of the two blues rocks bands, which originally formed in the late 80′s, to the McGrath Amphitheatre’s 2023 lineup.

The concert is planned for August 11. Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. on April 14.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara's last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years
Homes in West Liberty
Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide
A dog.
Marion Police locate missing ‘dangerously aggressive’ dogs
Fingerprints, DNA lead to arrest in 2020 Iowa City Dairy Queen burglary
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Hy-Vee dietitian Stephanie Vande Brake will discuss the top tips for balanced blood sugar.
Top 5 tips to balance your blood sugar
Testimony began Tuesday morning in the trial for the man charged with killing his girlfriend’s...
Testimony began in the trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend's stepmom
Tacoa Talley
Testimony begins in trial for man charged in death of girlfriend’s stepmom
The Iowa Lottery says a Dubuque man has now claimed a 40 million dollar prize.
Dubuque man buys $40 million lottery winning ticket on April Fools’ Day