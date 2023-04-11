Blue Monsters Tour coming to Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Blue Monsters Tour featuring Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd & the Monsters is coming to Cedar Rapids this summer.

VenuWorks announced the addition of the two blues rocks bands, which originally formed in the late 80′s, to the McGrath Amphitheatre’s 2023 lineup.

The concert is planned for August 11. Tickets go on-sale at 10 a.m. on April 14.

