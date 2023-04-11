Show You Care
Applications for Education Savings Accounts to open in May

According to the Department of Education, applications for 'Education Savings Accounts' will be open in May.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Applications for Education Savings Accounts will be open in May, according to the Department of Education.

It’s part of the Students First Act, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law in January.

It allows Iowa families to access around $7,600 for an ESA to be put toward private school tuition and costs.

The plan will be phased in over three years.

Applications for these savings accounts will be due at the end of June.

The Iowa Lottery says a Dubuque man has now claimed a 40 million dollar prize.
Dubuque man buys $40 million lottery winning ticket on April Fools’ Day
Lawmakers in Iowa are proposing a bill which would require minors to get permission from their...
Iowa lawmakers propose bill to require parental permission for social media accounts for minors
