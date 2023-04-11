Applications for Education Savings Accounts to open in May

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Applications for Education Savings Accounts will be open in May, according to the Department of Education.

It’s part of the Students First Act, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law in January.

It allows Iowa families to access around $7,600 for an ESA to be put toward private school tuition and costs.

The plan will be phased in over three years.

Applications for these savings accounts will be due at the end of June.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.