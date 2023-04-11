Show You Care
Another nice one, some spots to hit 80 this afternoon

Plan on another good one today with upper 70s to lower 80s common for highs. The wind will pick up a bit here this afternoon, too.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice one across eastern Iowa. Southwest winds will pick up some speed this afternoon, leading to highs approaching 80 for a good share of the area. With such dry air in place, there is no risk for any rainfall and just some passing cirrus clouds are probably all we’ll see today. Tomorrow, it’s more of the same, though the wind may come up a bit more with gusts over 30 mph possible. Much of eastern Iowa should reach the lower to possibly middle 80s.

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN...

A snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid Saturday afternoon, April 15th, 2023.
A snapshot of Pinpoint Futurecast, valid Saturday afternoon, April 15th, 2023.(KCRG)

The next chance of any rainfall is still on track to arrive this weekend, mainly on Saturday. At this time, severe weather is not a concern and it appears to be a general shower and storm risk. Look for windy conditions as that cold front moves through Saturday into Sunday.

