American Library Association: Requests for censorship in libraries up

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A new report from the American Library Association shows there were more than 1,200 requests to censor library books and materials last year. That’s the highest number since they began compiling data more than 20 years ago.

During a board meeting Monday night, the Marion Library updated its policy when it comes to requesting material be removed.

While the topic of book bans and censorship has sparked a lot of conversation not only here in Eastern Iowa but around the country, Marion Library Director Bill Carroll said the review is something the library does annually.

The ALA said more than 2,500 unique titles were targeted, with a majority of those titles being written by or about members of the LGBTQ+ community and people of color.

The director of ALA’s Office for Intellectual Freedom said an overwhelming amount of challenges are coming from organized censorship groups that target local library board meetings.

One big change the Marion Library focused on and approved at Monday’s meeting was making sure any requests for reconsideration of library materials come from people in the community.

“We want to be able to offer materials for all members of our community based upon what their backgrounds are, and sometimes the materials that we offer may not be in alignment with family values of one particular family, but may be in alignment with a different families value. So we want to have all those resources available to all members of the community,” said Bill Carroll, Marion Library Director.

Although the ALA has seen this increase in requests for censorship, Carroll said the Marion Library hasn’t had a request for reconsideration since 2012.

