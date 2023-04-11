Alliant Energy planned power transfer to cause temporary outages in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, April 13th, 2023, at 10:00 am, Alliant Energy is doing a power transfer that is expected to cause a temporary outage in parts of Marion.

Officials say the outage is estimated to last approximately 5 minutes and will hit some traffic signals, streetlights, and City facilities.

The Public Service Department and Police Department are aware of the planned outage and will be ready to put out temporary stop signs if needed.

You can read the list of affected areas below:

Affected areas for planned power outage in Marion (KCRG)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.