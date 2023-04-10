Working Iowa: Area Substance Abuse Council looks to hire more patient support staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Area Substance Abuse Council is looking for more people to help those recovering from substance abuse.

“The work that we do is hard sometimes, but it’s so worth it,” said Cierra Roquette, Recovery Support Manager at ASAC.

465 Iowans lost their lives to substance abuse last year, according to the state. Meanwhile, workers at ASAC continue to impact lives through prevention, treatment, and recovery.

HR Generalist Mitch De Groot says ASAC is looking to hire multiple patient support staff for their locations in Cedar Rapids and Clinton.

”They work in our residential centers, and they assist our patients basically with everything outside of their treatment sessions,” De Groot said.

It’s an opportunity to work directly with people on the path to recovery.

”People want to be a part of making our community stronger, so the staff here love what they do and they love our patients and that’s really important,” Roquette said.

Haley Clark works as an outpatient counselor. She sees first hand how ASAC helps change the lives of the people they help.

”I just love when they, I mean I actually get goose bumps, it’s so cliché but getting that aha moment that they can do this, that it’s possible, and we can help them,” said Clark.

It’s an opportunity to not only change lives, but save them.

You can apply to ASAC here.

