Wonderful Weather Week

By Joe Winters
Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Early April warmth is with us and stays throughout the week. Sunny to partly cloudy skies along with a southerly component of the wind keeps highs above normal. Upper 70s and lower 80s are expected through Friday.

Tuesday is the home opener for the Cedar Rapids Kernels. First Pitch is at 6:35 pm and the weather looks spectacular. Look for the 60s and 70s throughout the game with a southwest wind up to 30 mph at times.

A cold front moves into the weather picture for the upcoming weekend bringing our temperatures back to reality along with shower and storm chances. Have a great night!

