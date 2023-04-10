Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Wisconsin man arrested after head-on crash with ambulance

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin, (KCRG) - A 22-year-old Platteville, Wisconsin man was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence after a head-on crash with an ambulance early Sunday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it happened when Bryce Keleher was heading north on Highway 80 when he crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Southwest Health ambulance at Hillside Cemetery Road.

Officials said no one was injured, and there was not a patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash. The ambulance was also not traveling emergent at the time.

Keleher was also cited for operating left of center.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person shot in Iowa City convenience store incident
A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
A dog.
Marion Police locate missing ‘dangerously aggressive’ dogs
Mariah Kimaria Saunders, 15.
Operation Quickfind: Mariah Kimaria Saunders
FILE - Crash
One dead after Johnson County crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara's last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years
The Area Substance Abuse Council is looking for more people to help those recovering from...
Working Iowa: Area Substance Abuse Council looks to hire more patient support staff
Today marks one year since the deadliest mass shooting in Cedar Rapids.
Monday marks one year since deadly Cedar Rapids mass shooting
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara’s last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years