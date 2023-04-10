Wisconsin man arrested after head-on crash with ambulance

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin, (KCRG) - A 22-year-old Platteville, Wisconsin man was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence after a head-on crash with an ambulance early Sunday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it happened when Bryce Keleher was heading north on Highway 80 when he crossed the center line, colliding head-on with a Southwest Health ambulance at Hillside Cemetery Road.

Officials said no one was injured, and there was not a patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash. The ambulance was also not traveling emergent at the time.

Keleher was also cited for operating left of center.

