A warm April week is upon us!

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a warm week ahead.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week is lining up to be a warm one and the best one of the year so far to get outside! With a blocking pattern in place, highs climb to the lower 70s today, rising to the upper 70s and low 80s for the remainder of the week. Winds out of the south or southwest could be a bit breezy at times, especially later in the week. Look for lots of sunshine, mixed with a few clouds at times, but overall dry weather for the workweek.

Temperatures look great this week!
Temperatures look great this week!(KCRG)
A shapshot of the sustained winds expected throughout the week. Note: gusts are NOT taken into...
A shapshot of the sustained winds expected throughout the week. Note: gusts are NOT taken into account on this graphic.(KCRG)

By the weekend, our pattern breaks up a bit and rain chances return to the forecast late Friday through the weekend. We’ll cool back into the 50s and 60s during this time with this cooler yet seasonal weather sticking around into next week.

