Univ. of Iowa College of Nursing studies mobile app used to help cancer patients

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At fist glance, the OASIS app may seem like every other web-based medical chart. But the UI College of Nursing is invested in it because it’s actually so much more.

The app’s name, OASIS, stands for Oncology Associated Symptoms and Individualized Strategies. It has multiple features for those who have volunteered to use it in it’s pilot stage.

“People can keep track of how they’re feeling and what strategies they’re doing to manage their symptoms. For example if they are experiencing trouble sleeping, they can track their use of sleep hygiene strategies,” said UI College of Nursing Associate Professor, Dr. Stephanie Gilbertson-White.

Not only can they log their symptoms, but they can get almost immediate responses to questions about how they are feeling at any given point in the cancer journey.

“A lot of the struggles people experience with cancer symptoms pop up at home, not while they are in the clinic,” said Dr. Gilbertson-White. “We have found that people do a lot better when we are able to connect with them on their time, in a space that they are comfortable.”

It’s still in its pilot phase as researchers continue to gather information from the current users.

Patients are now able to better understand their cancer, they can relate to other patients using a message board on the app, and they can use their experiences to see changes in the technology.

