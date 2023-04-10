Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Police Department logo.
One person shot in Iowa City convenience store incident
A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
A dog.
Marion Police locate missing ‘dangerously aggressive’ dogs
Mariah Kimaria Saunders, 15.
Operation Quickfind: Mariah Kimaria Saunders
FILE - Crash
One dead after Johnson County crash

Latest News

LIVE: White House Easter Egg Roll
Wisconsin man arrested after head-on crash with ambulance
The Milwaukee Police Department released footage from a deadly February police shooting....
GRAPHIC: Wisconsin police release footage in the fatal shooting of Herman Lucas
Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott is pushing for a pardon for Daniel Perry.
Texas governor seeks to pardon man convicted of murder