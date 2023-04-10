Operation Quickfind: Mariah Kimaria Saunders

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager in North Liberty.

Mariah Kimaria Saunders, 15, was last known to be at her home in North Liberty at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, April 7. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. A description of her clothing was unavailable.

Saunders may be riding a blue and green Beach Cruiser bicycle. Her parents suspect she may have been heading toward Coralville.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the North Liberty Police Department at (319) 356-6800, or local law enforcement. In an emergency, call 911.

