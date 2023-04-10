Show You Care
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara to leave KCRG after 16 years

Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara’s last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara’s last day at KCRG will be Friday, April 21st.

After 16 years,13.5 of which featured the earliest of early morning wakeup calls at 2 am, he’s moving on to become a Senior Consulting Meteorologist (primarily in Forensics) for a global consulting firm. Kaj’s position will be here in Iowa and no move for him or his family will be required.

Forensic Meteorology is the reconstruction of weather conditions for building damages, accidents, crimes, or any other situation where expert Meteorological analysis is required. Kaj will have the opportunity to dive into incredibly deep Meteorology to help those clients.

Kaj’s last weathercast will be Friday morning, April 21st. We encourage you to tune in!

