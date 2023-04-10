Marion woman going the distance for MS

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - In June, Kimberly Poston of Marion will run 205 miles in eight days.

“Per day, it’s about 26 miles, so not quite a marathon,” she explained.

She’ll start in Clive and finish in Dubuque.

“I think before this, the longest I’d run was a half marathon,” she added.

Poston is one of around 20 individuals that were selected to be a part of the 2023 MS Run the US Relay Team. The relay consists of 19 different segments beginning in California and ending in New York. Poston will run the 12th leg.

“I’ve been a runner for a long time, but I think the cause is really what is striving me to truly step out of my comfort zone and do something a little bit crazy,” Poston said.

Each runner commits to fundraising 10,000 dollars to support the organization’s mission of raising awareness, aid research and helping those living with multiple sclerosis. Poston, who began her training in January, said the cause is what keeps her motivated.

“There’s days that are easier than others certainly in training, but the days that are tough, it’s just continuing to remember that there’s a lot of things that your body can do. You got to keep your mind strong and remember why you’re doing this,” she said.

Multiple sclerosis has also personally impacted Poston’s family

“It’s something that has been a part of our family for 20 years now,” she explained. “My sister was diagnosed and she’s been very, very lucky and fortunate to have mild symptoms. Medication has helped manage that, along with activity and exercise for her. My cousin a few years later was also diagnosed. It’s just it’s been very close to our family.”

Over the years, Poston has participated in walks, bowling events and bike rides locally to show support for this disease. However, a lot of those events have ended which led her to asking herself what else she could do to contribute. That led her to the organization MS Run the US and her reason to run.

“All that really drove me to say why not? Several people have done it, This is the 11th year they’ve done it, so why not me? Why not me to put myself out there and represent all those who are impacted by it,” Poston said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.