Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marion Police seeking missing ‘dangerously aggressive’ dogs

A dog.
A dog.(Personeelsnet / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are cautioning the public in Marion about what they described as “dangerously aggressive” dogs on the loose.

The Marion Police Department said that two pit bulls were loose. One was described as black and white and wearing a harness, with the other a chocolate brown color. The chocolate brown dog may be dragging parts of a leash along with it.

The dogs were sighted in the areas of 44th Street and Lantern Court, and near the Marion Village area near 35th Street and U.S. Highway 151.

Police urged caution around the dogs and for anybody with information to contact the Marion Police department with information.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
One dead after Johnson County crash
A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
The residence is a complete loss with an estimated 150,000 dollars in damage.
Dubuque County home completely destroyed after Friday night fire
Firefighters battle a fire started after a car crash in Ankeny on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Driver dies after car strikes Iowa home, bursts into flames
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Mariah Kimaria Saunders, 15.
Operation Quickfind: Mariah Kimaria Saunders
Cancer fundraiser
Cedar Rapids bar holds unique fundraiser for employee with cancer
More clouds move in tonight.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, April 9
Pink drinks for cancer.
Cedar Rapids restaurant serving special drinks to benefit server diagnosed with cancer