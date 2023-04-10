Marion Police seeking missing ‘dangerously aggressive’ dogs

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are cautioning the public in Marion about what they described as “dangerously aggressive” dogs on the loose.

The Marion Police Department said that two pit bulls were loose. One was described as black and white and wearing a harness, with the other a chocolate brown color. The chocolate brown dog may be dragging parts of a leash along with it.

The dogs were sighted in the areas of 44th Street and Lantern Court, and near the Marion Village area near 35th Street and U.S. Highway 151.

Police urged caution around the dogs and for anybody with information to contact the Marion Police department with information.

