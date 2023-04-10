Show You Care
Man from Muscatine County sentenced for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child

The person Duncan III was communicating with was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.
The person Duncan III was communicating with was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - 33-year-old David Franklin Duncan III has been sentenced to twenty years in federal prison following a guilty plea for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Child.

According to court records, Duncan III used cell phones and Facebook to communicate with a person he believed to be a 15-year-old child. Duncan III attempted to urge the person to send him images and videos of them engaging in sexually explicit conduct and to travel to Duncan III’s location to meet him and engage in sexual acts. Duncan had also sent sexually explicit photos and videos to the person he believed to be a child.

On top of the 20 years in federal prison, Duncan III must also serve a 10-year term of supervised release.

