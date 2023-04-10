Man injured in Bremer County Crash while fleeing law enforcement

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On April 10th, at approximately 9:45 am, an 18-year-old man was injured while attempting to elude law enforcement.

Officials say a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle was actively fleeing law enforcement while driving Eastbound on Highway 3, west of 10th Ave SW in Waverly. The driver, Wyatt Allan Mitchell made an abrupt steering maneuver in the roadway that caused his vehicle to enter the north ditch.

The vehicle vaulted and rolled, ejecting Mitchell who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Mitchell was taken to a nearby hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

