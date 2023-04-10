Cedar Rapids bar holds unique fundraiser for employee with cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Abbey Lange started serving at Local Pour Street Food in Cedar Rapids over a year ago. But this past September, her life was turned upside down after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It’s been a really hard journey,” Lange said. “Definitely something I never expected to go through.”

Lange began her chemotherapy in November, having gone through 16 rounds of the harsh treatment since. She is currently working towards getting her cancer in remission.

”I have gone through a lot of different things, such as, you know, hair loss, neuropathy, fatigue, nausea. Different side effects that you don’t really get to see on the surface,” Lange said. “I really feel like that has really made me stronger as a person, mentally and physically, and it’s taught me a lot about myself.”

Lange’s coworkers stepped up to support her with a creative and personal fundraiser where, this weekend, LP sold cocktails inspired by some of Lange’s favorite drinks.

The drinks were the “Pinky Promise” which was made of fireberry tea infused rum, pomegranate, lime, and mint. As well as the In Bloom which contained basil gin, blanc vermouth, rose, lemon, and prosecco.

”I’ve known her long before she worked here, and my assistant bar manager, Bianca, has known her for even longer than that,” Jaime Jackson, the beverage director for F&F Restaurant Group, said. “[We] really felt passionate about creating some specials to honor Abbey and to be able to help her out in this trying time.”

All the proceeds are going towards helping Lange pay for two upcoming surgeries in May. She said this benefit has shown her how much support she has from the community.

“The amount of people that have come in already just to support me over this past weekend has been fully communal,” Lange said. “There’s people who have big donations to me that didn’t even want to get the drinks and they just wanted to help me out. And I can’t believe so many people are coming together to help me. It feels really good.”

