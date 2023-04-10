Hundreds of Iowans appealing property assessments after increases over 20% statewide

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After residential property assessments increased about 20%, hundreds of people across eastern Iowa are appealing their assessment.

The increase in assessed value will affect how property tax bills are calculated throughout the state, which can’t be calculated until the assessment limitation and levy rate are finalized. Those three factors can vary by county, city, township or neighborhood.

Documents from the Johnson County Assessor’s Office show Max Hilton’s home in North Liberty increased in assessed value by 30%, which is equivalent to around $100,000. According to the Johnson County Assessor’s Office, the average residential property increased in assessed value by around 20%.

Hilton said he’s concerned about the increased property value’s effect on his property tax bill. He said he believes he can afford the increase, but is concerned for other individuals on a fixed income.

“It’s probably not going to change my coffee-drinking habits,” Hilton said. “But for some people, who are retired for a number of years, and now their house value is gone up. It’s going to be tough for them,”

Regardless, Hilton said he’s still reached out to the Johnson County Assessor’s Office for an informal appeal.

According to the Johnson County Assessor’s Office, around 25 people in Johnson County are appealing the assessment. The Cedar Rapids Assessor’s Office said it has 267 people appealing while the Linn County Assessor’s office said it has around 350 making an appeal.

Tom Van Buer, who is the Johnson County Assessor, said he was surprised his office hasn’t seen more phone calls about the assessments. He said he didn’t know the exact reason for the increase, but did guess that people in Linn County had more time to appeal since their assessments were released earlier in an email.

“Linn County sent their assessment notices on about three weeks before we did, so they have had more time to get the number of appeals they have received,” Van Buer said. “We may catch up by the end of the month.”

These increases are being seen statewide. According to Axios Des Moines, Polk County saw home values increase by an average of 22% since 2021′s reassessment. It said the increase is the steepest hike in residential values in at least 40 years.

