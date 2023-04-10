Show You Care
Fingerprints, DNA lead to arrest in 2020 Iowa City Dairy Queen burglary

(WRDW/WAGT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said fingerprints and DNA helped lead to the arrest of an Iowa City man in connection to a July 2020 burglary at a Dairy Queen.

In a criminal complaint, police said Tayvon Porter, 21, broke a window to get into a business and cut himself in the process. After the incident, the owner of the restaurant, located at 660 Eastbury Drive, told investigators that about $750 in cash had been taken, and it cost about $1,300 to repair the window.

Investigators recovered multiple fingerprints and DNA from the scene, but were unable to identify the prints at the time.

On April 1, 2023, police took Porter’s fingerprints after an OWI arrest. Those prints were later found to be a match with the prints in the Dairy Queen burglary case. Porter was arrested on April 4.

Porter faces charges of third degree burglary, third degree criminal mischief, and third degree theft.

