Controlled burn to be conducted at McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids

"In coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation...
"In coordination with the Cedar Rapids Fire Department, the Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a controlled burn this afternoon at the McGrath Amphitheatre."(Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is letting people know about a controlled burn planned for Monday afternoon at the McGrath Amphitheatre.

The fire department and Parks and Recreation Department is conducting the controlled burn at the amphitheatre, located at 475 1st Street Southwest.

Officials said the burn may cause smoke near the fire, but crews will continually monitor it.

“Prairie burns are a necessary and beneficial tool for prairie management and health,” officials said in a press release. “They are one of the best methods to control invasive plants and benefits native prairie ecosystems.”

