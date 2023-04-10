Show You Care
Chief of Police reaches separation agreement with Cedar Rapids

Jerman aged out of his officer certification when he turned 66 years old.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman has reached a severance agreement with the city.

Jerman aged out of his officer certification when he turned 66 years old. Iowa State law states “The maximum age for a person employed as a peace officer pursuant to this section is sixty-five years of age.”A list of requirements on the Cedar Rapids Police website states: “Maximum age for Peace Officer is sixty-five (65) years of age.”

He will be able to retire tomorrow if the city council agrees on a more than $240,000 severance agreement. The agreement includes 12 months’ salary, accrued and unused flex leave, and reimbursement expenses.

Jerman had been chief for about 10 years.

