Chief of Police reaches separation agreement with Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman has reached a severance agreement with the city.

Jerman aged out of his officer certification when he turned 66 years old. Iowa State law states “The maximum age for a person employed as a peace officer pursuant to this section is sixty-five years of age.”A list of requirements on the Cedar Rapids Police website states: “Maximum age for Peace Officer is sixty-five (65) years of age.”

He will be able to retire tomorrow if the city council agrees on a more than $240,000 severance agreement. The agreement includes 12 months’ salary, accrued and unused flex leave, and reimbursement expenses.

Jerman had been chief for about 10 years.

