Arraignment set for man accused of killing Devonna Walker

Shane Teslik
Shane Teslik(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 37-year-old Shane Teslik, the man that was arrested and charged with Voluntary Manslaughter and Disorderly Conduct relating to the death of Devonna Walker, is set to appear for arraignment on April 20th, 2023.

On January 2nd, police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45 p.m. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows several people shouting at each other before a scuffle ensues and Walker is stabbed.

Advocacy groups had urged police in the weeks following the incident for more transparency in the investigation and “Justice for Devonna.”

Officials said that investigators did not immediately file charges because they were gathering more information in the case - including witness statements, autopsy results, and investigating the history between the parties, among other pieces of data.

Teslik is expected to plead not guilty to the charges.

