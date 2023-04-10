Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Area retirees work to make woven mattresses out of plastic bags for those experiencing homelessness

A group of retirees in Marion are weaving their way into the hearts of many through their efforts to help people experiencing homelessness.
By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Shiela Kielly is used to weaving textiles. When she found out her talent could be used to help those experiencing homelessness, she adapted that hobby.

Now, she weaves plastic bags into mattresses.

“We couldn’t keep up with the bags and the cutting so we started a Saturday morning group we call Cut-Ups. We gather to fold and cut,” Kielly said, recalling the days when she first started this effort.

Eventually, that minimal effort, turned into maximum. The more the residents at Village Place Retirement in Marion heard about this process, the more they wanted to get involved.

“I was sitting down in the dining room eating breakfast, and they came and asked me if I would like to help cut bags and tie them together. And I said ‘sure!’” Sharon Roberts, another resident at Village Place Retirement, said.

While not everyone can weave or crochet the bag mattresses, there’s still a spot for everyone. Many hands and many hours go into just one mattress.

“We fold them, they cut off the ends, the bottom, and the handles...and then they are cutting them into two-inch strips,” Kielly explained while showing the assembly line of volunteers working to make those mattresses.

It takes about 50 hours from start to finish to create just one mattress. Each one requires nearly two thousand plastic bags. Some of those are donated by other residents. Others are from these ladies’ own trips to local grocery stores.

Still, the long process is worth it when they take them to local homeless shelters and nonprofits to distribute to those in need.

“There was one woman out there that said, ‘Could I have one before you take them all into the building?’ She said that her tent has holes in it and she needed something to keep her off the ground,” Kielly said.

And they continue to make mattresses and memories, both inside and outside The Villages.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Crash
One dead after Johnson County crash
A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
The residence is a complete loss with an estimated 150,000 dollars in damage.
Dubuque County home completely destroyed after Friday night fire
Firefighters battle a fire started after a car crash in Ankeny on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Driver dies after car strikes Iowa home, bursts into flames
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Rylie Erbacher in Washington.
Cedar Rapids teen, ‘Rare Artist’ advocates for rare disease awareness
Marion woman going the distance for MS
Marion woman going the distance for MS
Marion woman going the distance for MS
Marion woman going the distance for MS
Rylie Erbacher in Washington.
Cedar Rapids teen one of 10 winners of prize for artists with rare diseases