One person shot in Iowa City convenience store incident

Iowa City Police Department logo.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A worker at an east-side convenience score was hurt after being shot on Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 7:17 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a shooting at a Casey’s convenience store, located at 370 Scott Court. Officers believe that two people in the store approached a female clerk. Their interaction led to the two people assaulting the clerk. As the people were attempting to leave the store, one of them drew a handgun and shot the clerk. They then fled on foot.

The clerk suffered what was characterized by police as a minor gunshot wound.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anybody with information, including private security camera video, is asked to call (319) 356-5275. Tips can also be submitted via the P3 Tips app, the Iowa City CrimeStoppers website, or by calling CrimeStoppers at (319) 358-TIPS. A $1,000 eward may be available from CrimeStoppers for information that leads to an arrest.

