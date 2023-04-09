Show You Care
Hills church helping tornado victims who lost everything

A church in Hills is stepping up to help people who lost everything in last week's storm, which left many people without homes.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down last Friday in Johnson County, leaving some people in their paths without homes.

That includes the town of Hills where many homes were reduced to debris, entire walls were removed from homes, and people worked to start their lives over. St. Joseph’s Church jumped at the opportunity to help.

“We have all kinds of clothes: men’s, women’s, children’s,” Barbra Mahanna, one of the volunteers, said.

Mahanna and Jean Burr were two of many volunteers who helped collect pieces of clothing, household items, and cleaning supplies.

“No questions asked, just come down and take what you want,” Mahanna said.

Opening the church to help those in need was an easy decision. It’s work they said means a little bit extra this Easter weekend.

“It just represents our faith,” Burr said. “This is what the good lord wants us to be doing, helping others.”

The two said not many people have stopped by since opening early last week, but all these donations show how the community rallies together in its time of need.

“The town of Hills has always been there to help people when there’s a need,” Mahanna said.

Mahanna said they do have plenty of clothing donations to help continue to help people. They plan to keep the church open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. until April 21.

