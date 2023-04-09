CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A beautiful Easter Sunday followed by a summer like workweek!

Easter Sunday

Happy Easter! It’s a glorious morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a mix of sun and clouds. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s and low 70s, perfect for Easter egg hunts! Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s with a slight chance for isolated showers.

A glorious Easter Sunday (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Easter Monday will also be lovely with highs rising into the low 70s with a partly cloudy sky and light winds. Temperatures will continue to climb through the workweek with highs reaching the 80s by midweek with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance for showers and storms isn’t expected until next weekend.

