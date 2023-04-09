Show You Care
Fire destroys home in Dubuque County, one injured

A fire.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire damaged a home beyond repair in rural Dubuque County on Friday night, according to officials.

At around 9:42 p.m., the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a fire in the 6900 block of U.S. Highway 52 South. First responders arrived at the scene to see a home that was engulfed in flames.

A man was inside the home at the time and was able to escape. He was taken to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque and has since been released.

Firefighters described the home as a total loss and estimated the damage at around $150,000.

The Key West Fire Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Lamotte Fire Department assisted in fighting the fire.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

