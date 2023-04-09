Show You Care
A few showers possible tonight, warm air sticks around

A shower or two is possible overnight, as temperatures continue to warm.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather generally stays quiet, but a shower or two could make an appearance tonight.

Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 40s as a weak disturbance passes by. An increase in clouds seems likely, with a few showers possible during the night or very early morning hours of Monday. However, we should see sunshine make a return by the afternoon as highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday sees a bigger jump in highs, reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s, which is where we will stay for a few days after that.

Next weekend brings cooler and unsettled weather, with occasional chances for showers or storms. Highs will then be in the 50s and 60s.

