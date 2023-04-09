A few showers possible tonight, warm air sticks around

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather generally stays quiet, but a shower or two could make an appearance tonight.

Temperatures only fall into the mid to upper 40s as a weak disturbance passes by. An increase in clouds seems likely, with a few showers possible during the night or very early morning hours of Monday. However, we should see sunshine make a return by the afternoon as highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday sees a bigger jump in highs, reaching into the upper 70s to low 80s, which is where we will stay for a few days after that.

Next weekend brings cooler and unsettled weather, with occasional chances for showers or storms. Highs will then be in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.