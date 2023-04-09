Dry, warm, and breezy weather expected Easter Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable weather continues over the next several days, with very few exceptions.

Easter Sunday looks pleasant if a bit breezy, with highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A weak disturbance passes through the region on Sunday night. It will be losing strength as it does, but we cannot rule out a few showers before it diminishes on Sunday night.

Monday will feature a few clouds, especially early, but more sunny days are on the way for the middle of the week. Expect highs to reach well into the 70s and low 80s by Wednesday into Thursday.

Chances for showers and storms return by next weekend, though they will be scattered at best.

