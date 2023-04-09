Show You Care
Displaced Coralville family describes ‘panicking’ during tornado

A Coralville family is facing uncertainty after their home was destroyed in last week's storms. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to them about their recovery.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - At the beginning of last week, 20-year-old Joslin Gembo learned the university where he’s a freshman, Iowa Wesleyan, was closing. By the end of the week, he was homeless.

On March 31, several tornadoes ripped through Eastern Iowa. One of them destroyed the Coralville home where Gembo lives with his parents and four siblings.

“You could just hear things falling. We was—our family was panicking,” Gembo said. “You could just see a lot of things falling, fridge, like upper-layer stuff which was crashing down. We’re like, we thought, ‘It’s over.’”

Gembo said he and his family hid in the basement.

“After the tornado hit, we heard someone knocking, yelling ‘Help, help, is anyone alive in the house?’” Gembo added.

Everyone in the seven-person family was unhurt, but now they’re facing the monumental task of rebuilding the life they have worked so hard to create.

The Gembos moved to the United States almost six years ago now. Around 2010, they left their home country of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and went to South Africa. Joslin’s father, Aaron Gembo, said in 2017 they were selected in the U.S. visa lottery.

“To think, you know, you’ve given up everything. You’ve left behind family in your native country and come to a different place to try to create a better life for your kids and give them more opportunities. And then to have this happen, is really just unthinkable,” Tiffany Roiseland, an English Language Learning teacher at Liberty High School, said. She taught Joslin and is currently teaching his younger brother, Flori.

Roiseland, and others who know the family, is helping them with temporary housing, a GoFundMe, and even navigating the paperwork that goes along with disaster relief.

“They’re just a great family and great kids. We want to do what we can to help,” Roiseland said.

Even though the Gembos lost pretty much everything in the storm, they’re filled with gratitude. In their conversation with KCRG-TV9 on Saturday, they thanked every individual they credited with helping them through his time—everyone from the teachers at their different schools to the manager at Walmart where Tantine, Joslin’s mother, works.

Joslin translated for his father: ”God protected me and my family. I’m grateful for that.”

The GoFundMe for the family is here.

