Ukraine’s coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war

DNIPROPETROVSK OBLAST, Ukraine (AP) — Deep underground in southeastern Ukraine, miners work around the clock extracting coal to power the country’s war effort and to provide civilians with light and heat. The chief engineer of a mining company in Dnipropetrovsk province says coal is central to meeting Ukraine’s energy needs following Russia’s 6-month campaign to destroy power stations and other infrastructure.

Before the war, the Ukrainian government planned to reduce the country’s reliance on coal-fired power stations and to increase nuclear energy production. But negotiations to demilitarize the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are at an impasse. The engineer says that when Russian attacks damaged thermal plants in the middle of winter, it was coal that helped keep Ukrainians warm

