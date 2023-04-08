A tasty ham recipe is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a tasty ham recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Ham Steaks with Green Beans

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients: Ham and Green Beans

Ingredients: Honey Mustard Sauce:

Salt and pepper, to taste

3 Tbsp. oil, such as avocado or olive

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Slice ham into ½-inch thick slices.

Layer ham on a large baking sheet, overlapping the slices.

Combine ingredients for honey mustard sauce and pour it over ham.

Toss green beans with oil and season as desired. Add to sheet pan around ham.