Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A tasty ham recipe is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

A tasty ham recipe is in this week's Fareway Cooking Segment
By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a tasty ham recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Ham Steaks with Green Beans

Makes 6 servings

Total time: 35 minutes

Ingredients: Ham and Green Beans

  • 1 boneless quarter ham (about 2.5 pounds)
  • 1 pound green beans, trimmed
  • 1 Tbsp. oil

Ingredients: Honey Mustard Sauce:

  • 3 Tbsp. oil, such as avocado or olive
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
  • ⅛ tsp. dried rosemary
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Slice ham into ½-inch thick slices.
  3. Layer ham on a large baking sheet, overlapping the slices.
  4. Combine ingredients for honey mustard sauce and pour it over ham.
  5. Toss green beans with oil and season as desired. Add to sheet pan around ham.
  6. Bake until ham starts to brown and green beans are tender, 25 minutes.

Approximate nutrition information per serving: 295 calories; 13 g fat; 3.3 g saturated fat; 102 mg cholesterol; 1853 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 2.1 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 37 g protein

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
Crash on I-380 just north of College Community Schools and 76th Avenue SW.
Multi-vehicle crash and stalled vehicle slowing traffic on I-380 northbound
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former reserve deputy sheriff sentenced for receiving child pornography
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County

Latest News

Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Ukraine’s coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Afghan religious scholars criticize girls' education ban
Afghan religious scholars criticize girls’ education ban