A tasty ham recipe is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment

Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares a tasty ham recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.
Ham Steaks with Green Beans
Makes 6 servings
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients: Ham and Green Beans
- 1 boneless quarter ham (about 2.5 pounds)
- 1 pound green beans, trimmed
- 1 Tbsp. oil
Ingredients: Honey Mustard Sauce:
- 3 Tbsp. oil, such as avocado or olive
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
- ⅛ tsp. dried rosemary
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Slice ham into ½-inch thick slices.
- Layer ham on a large baking sheet, overlapping the slices.
- Combine ingredients for honey mustard sauce and pour it over ham.
- Toss green beans with oil and season as desired. Add to sheet pan around ham.
- Bake until ham starts to brown and green beans are tender, 25 minutes.
Approximate nutrition information per serving: 295 calories; 13 g fat; 3.3 g saturated fat; 102 mg cholesterol; 1853 mg sodium; 10 g carbohydrate; 2.1 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 37 g protein
