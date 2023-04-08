Storm victims take to social media to find belongings

WELLMAN, Iowa (KCRG) - Last Friday’s storms carried debris not only out of town but miles away from the owners.

“You can see some of what we found over here,’ said Tamra Elliot, MacBride Nature Recreation Land Manager.

Elliot picks up trash as part of her conservation job with the University of Iowa. She said last week’s storm piled up faster than usual.

“We were picking up a lot of big pieces of debris scattered about,” she said.

It wasn’t just siding, shingles, and insulation, but people’s lives.

“We found a prayer book in some shrubs with corn stalks sticking out of it,” said Tamra.

At first, Tamra didn’t know where to turn to find the item’s owners. That was until she found Eastern Iowa Storm Lost and Found. Hundreds of people posted what they found.

The page was started by Sarah Huston of Wellman and her cousin.

“I thought it would maybe be more centrally located to our community here, but it wasn’t,” she said.

It was something she felt she had to do as her family was one of the many impacted by the storm.

“To think of how hard these people worked for all those belongings and it’s just gone,” said Sarah.

The page now has more than 500 people posting everything from pillows to signs to keepsakes. It was a way to bring a bit of hope to those who’d lost everything.

“The thought of them getting some of this back and this page helping to do that, it’s awesome,” said Sarah.

As long as people like Tamra continued to post what they found even miles away.

“I’m willing to hang on to it until they get into a position where they can make a decision,” she said.

Tamra was also able to use the page to find the owners of the prayer book.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.