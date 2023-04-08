One dead after Johnson County crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and emergency services traveled to the 2800 block of Dubuque Street Northeast where a fatal single vehicle crash occurred.

At the scene, crews learned at a 2010 Jeep Wrangler had been traveling south on Dubuque Street when it entered the ditch and rolled, ejecting both passengers, 18-year-old Trevor Burrows from North Liberty and 18-year-old Jacob Cohen from Iowa City. The occupants were not wearing seatbelts.

Trevor Burrows died at the scene. An ambulance took Jacob Cohen to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics due to his injuries.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. The Johnson County Medical Examiner, the North Liberty Fire Department, the Coralville Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, and the North Liberty Police Department all helped with the incident.

