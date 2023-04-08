Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes

Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes
Mobile home park residents form co-ops to save their homes(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With rents rising at mobile home parks across the U.S., housing advocates are urging state legislatures to pass bills that would help residents buy their parks if they’re put up for sale. In recent years, large investment firms have been buying mobile home parks across the country, often selling them for redevelopment or raising rent and displacing residents — many of them seniors and people with disabilities living on fixed incomes.

Advocates say that offering residents the chance to buy their parks would help preserve a key affordable housing option, while opponents say such rules would place undue burdens on landlords. The debate comes as the nation grapples with a critical shortage of affordable housing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
Crash on I-380 just north of College Community Schools and 76th Avenue SW.
Multi-vehicle crash and stalled vehicle slowing traffic on I-380 northbound
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former reserve deputy sheriff sentenced for receiving child pornography
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County

Latest News

A tasty ham recipe is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
A tasty ham recipe is in this week’s Fareway Cooking Segment
Ukraine's coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Ukraine’s coal miners dig deep to power a nation at war
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits
Afghan religious scholars criticize girls' education ban
Afghan religious scholars criticize girls’ education ban