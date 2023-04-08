Maxwell VFW to raise money for family of man killed in Wednesday night crash

MAXWELL, Iowa (KCCI) -A community plans to come together on Saturday for the family of a man killed in a crash on Wednesday, KCCI’s Kayla James reported. Police say an Ankeny man led officers on a chase on Wednesday that ended in another man’s death. Micah Denman is charged with homicide by vehicle. Investigators say on Wednesday, he slammed into another car at 130 mph along Highway 210 outside of Maxwell in Story County. According to this GoFundMe, the man killed was a husband and a father of eight.

Another fundraiser for the family will be held on Saturday at the local VFW. On the second Saturday of each month, from November to April, VFW Post 8174 hosts a public dinner to raise money. It’s a tradition that’s occurred for 40-plus years. At this last dinner until November, the VFW plans to donate all proceeds to the family.

“They’re active in our community, and with a small town, you really have to come together and try to support each other,” said MariElyn Reisdorf, the commander of VFW Post 8174.

The idea to donate the proceeds for the family came from a member of the American Legion.

“One of the members of the American Legion is also the fire chief in town,” said Reisdorf. “He asked if he thought that there was anything that we could do to support the family.”

People can either stop and eat at the VFW or take their food to go. Reisdorf says the food is made to order, and some of the menu consists of steak, chicken, shrimp, hotdogs, potatoes, side salads, and more.

“We went to the local locker and asked them if they could help us with more meat,” said Reisdorf. “We’re trying to prepare for as many as we can serve.”

The dinner is at VFW Post 8174 at 81 Main Street Maxwell, IA 50161, from 5-8 p.m.

If people cannot attend but want to contribute, Reisdorf says they can do so by making checks payable to Renee Sievert and mailing it to the address below.

American Legion Post 249

PO Box 6

Maxwell, IA 50161

