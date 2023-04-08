Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque County home completely destroyed after Friday night fire

The residence is a complete loss with an estimated 150,000 dollars in damage.
The residence is a complete loss with an estimated 150,000 dollars in damage.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 9:40 p.m. on April 7th the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Fire Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Lamotte Fire Department went to 6985 Highway 52 where a structure was engulfed with flames.

39-year-old Matthew Flannery, the only person inside the structure when it caught fire, was able to escape. Flannery was taken to and treated at Mercy One in Dubuque and has been released. The residence is a complete loss with an estimated 150,000 dollars in damage.

The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
Crash on I-380 just north of College Community Schools and 76th Avenue SW.
Multi-vehicle crash and stalled vehicle slowing traffic on I-380 northbound
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former reserve deputy sheriff sentenced for receiving child pornography
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

Storm victims turn to social media to retrieve belongings
Storm victims take to social media to find belongings
Storm victims turn to social media to retrieve belongings
Storm victims turn to social media to retrieve belongings
Body Camera
Woman raising money to sue police department for excessive force during traffic stop
Body Camera
Body Camera Footage