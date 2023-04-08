Dubuque County home completely destroyed after Friday night fire

DUBUQUE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 9:40 p.m. on April 7th the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Key West Fire Department, Bellevue Fire Department, and Lamotte Fire Department went to 6985 Highway 52 where a structure was engulfed with flames.

39-year-old Matthew Flannery, the only person inside the structure when it caught fire, was able to escape. Flannery was taken to and treated at Mercy One in Dubuque and has been released. The residence is a complete loss with an estimated 150,000 dollars in damage.

The fire is under investigation.

