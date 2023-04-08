Show You Care
Driver dies after car strikes Iowa home, bursts into flames

Firefighters battle a fire started after a car crash in Ankeny on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Firefighters battle a fire started after a car crash in Ankeny on Saturday, April 8, 2023.(KCCI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — The driver of a car died after the vehicle slammed into a home in Iowa and burst into flames.

KCCI-TV reports that the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Ankeny. Police say the people in the house got out safely, but the driver of the car was trapped and died in the fire. The driver’s name has not been released.

The residents of the house and two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation but not hospitalized. The house was badly damaged and police said it was left structurally unstable.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

