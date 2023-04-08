Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A beautiful Easter weekend

A beautiful Easter weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A spectacular Easter Weekend with summer like temperatures on the way!

A beautiful Easter weekend
A beautiful Easter weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Today & Tonight

It’s a beautiful Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s along with plenty of sunshine. We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs will rise into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will also be quiet and mild with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Easter

Easter Sunday will be glorious with a mix of sun and clouds and highs once again in the mid to upper 60s, perfect for an outdoor holiday brunch with family and friends. A slight chance for scattered showers is possible Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The Workweek

After a slight chance for some morning showers, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Monday with warm temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the workweek with highs reaching the low 80s by the end of the week. Also, precipitation chances are minimal this week with no big storm systems in the forecast.

A beautiful Easter weekend
A beautiful Easter weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man who sold drugs and bought stolen firearms while on supervised release from a 2020 firearm...
Iowa man sent back to prison for dealing drugs and buying stolen firearms while on supervised release
Crash on I-380 just north of College Community Schools and 76th Avenue SW.
Multi-vehicle crash and stalled vehicle slowing traffic on I-380 northbound
Former volunteer law enforcement officer, Gordon Grabau, 51, with the Linn County Sheriff’s...
Former reserve deputy sheriff sentenced for receiving child pornography
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate
Former jail employee sentenced to probation after having sex with inmate; inmate sues Tama County
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video

Latest News

A beautiful Easter weekend
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has your latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, April 8
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Friday Evening, April 7
The latest look at Easter weekend.
Beautiful holiday weekend on the way