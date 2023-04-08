A beautiful Easter weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A spectacular Easter Weekend with summer like temperatures on the way!

Today & Tonight

It’s a beautiful Saturday morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s along with plenty of sunshine. We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine this afternoon and highs will rise into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will also be quiet and mild with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Easter

Easter Sunday will be glorious with a mix of sun and clouds and highs once again in the mid to upper 60s, perfect for an outdoor holiday brunch with family and friends. A slight chance for scattered showers is possible Sunday night and into Monday morning.

The Workweek

After a slight chance for some morning showers, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Monday with warm temperatures in the 70s. Temperatures will continue to climb through the workweek with highs reaching the low 80s by the end of the week. Also, precipitation chances are minimal this week with no big storm systems in the forecast.

