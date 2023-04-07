Warmup rolls right into the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine and warmth highlight our forecast as we head into the Easter weekend. Plan on a warmer day for everyone with highs well into the 50s north and lower 60s elsewhere. The south wind will continue to push temperatures higher into the weekend with widespread mid-60s tomorrow and the potential for some areas to come close to 70 on Easter. The entire weekend looks mostly sunny and dry.

The latest look at Easter weekend. (KCRG)

Next week, a blocking pattern occurs which looks to keep us mainly dry with slowly warming temperatures. All the good moisture next week appears stuck in the southern U.S. Have a good holiday weekend!

