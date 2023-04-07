Warmup rolls right into the weekend
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine and warmth highlight our forecast as we head into the Easter weekend. Plan on a warmer day for everyone with highs well into the 50s north and lower 60s elsewhere. The south wind will continue to push temperatures higher into the weekend with widespread mid-60s tomorrow and the potential for some areas to come close to 70 on Easter. The entire weekend looks mostly sunny and dry.
Next week, a blocking pattern occurs which looks to keep us mainly dry with slowly warming temperatures. All the good moisture next week appears stuck in the southern U.S. Have a good holiday weekend!
