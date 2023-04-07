Univ. of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics mix up new solutions to ongoing formula supply shortage

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The formula shortage from last year is still trickling down. Medical officials at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are still feeling the effects which is why they have a team prepared to meet this need, and continuously learning from previous surges.

Each ingredient in the Stead Family Children’s Hospital Formula Room is worth it’s weight in gold as techs like Selena Reiner work to prepare nutrients for various patients. She’s just one in a team of many medical officials who are in constant contact discussing what supplies they have, and how much more they need.

“The dieticians and the physicians are the ones that give me the measurements,” she told TV-9 as she mixes multiple bottles of formula.

Also on that team is Jean Ryan, a pediatric dietician. She says that team involves dieticians, nutritionists, pharmacists, nurses, and more.

“It really involved a lot of working with other disciplines to help procure those,” said Ryan.

Sometimes, they even have to anticipate the worst, and hope for the best when receiving shipments. If they expect a certain supply, and it falls short, they are still prepared.

“We’ve actually even tapped into some of the same supplies we tapped into when there was the derecho because we know we always have to be ready for emergency,” said Ryan.

That’s where the communication is key to UIHC.

All to make sure the *current* trickling impacts of supply-chain shortages never catch up to their patients.

