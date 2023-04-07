Suspect in deadly Des Moines nonprofit shooting wants separate trial from other defendant

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the suspects accused in the deadly shooting at a nonprofit in Des Moines wants a separate trial from the other defendant, the Des Moines Register reports.

Bravon Tukes and Preston Walls are charged with murder after a shooting at Starts Right Here on January 23.

Two students were killed and the founder of the nonprofit, Will Keeps, was injured.

Prosecutors said Walls shot the victims, while Tukes drove the getaway car.

Tukes and Walls are scheduled to stand trial together in May, but Tukes’ attorney wants to sever their cases to allow testimony from Walls.

Tukes said he was not involved in planning the attack, and Walls’ testimony can prove that.

It’s not clear whether Walls would agree to testify for Tukes, but attorneys said Walls has made statements on record about Tukes’ minimal involvement.

