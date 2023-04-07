Some area colleges work to find spots for Iowa Wesleyan students

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Wesleyan is working with a handful of schools to find spots for its students, while other schools are offering incentives to bring the students in.

It comes after Iowa Wesleyan announced it will be shutting down after this school year.

On Friday, Coe College is providing transportation, so Iowa Wesleyan students can tour the campus.

Coe plans to announce a $2,500 additional scholarship for any transfer student.

A small college in Illinois also announced its offering space for their students.

Millikin University in Decatur said it will match tuition for undergraduate and graduate students from Iowa Wesleyan.

Iowa Wesleyan already has agreements to find spots for students at William Penn University, Upper Iowa University, the University of Dubuque, and Culver-Stockton College.

